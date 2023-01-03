LaKeith Stanfield says that the holidays are a beautiful time to bond with loved ones in “the midst of any kind of climate.” The statement on Instagram comes after a woman exposed the actor as the father of her newborn child.

“Back to work. Loved the holidays and spending time with family,” Stanfield began. “Some really great moments with loved ones. Beautiful time with my fiancé and the reinforcement of our bond in the midst of any kind of climate.”

SANTA MONICA, CA – JUNE 16: Actor Lakeith Stanfield attends the 2018 MTV Movie And TV Awards at Barker Hangar on June 16, 2018 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

He continued: “Love is a trip because at the same time as it can inspire really massive beautiful feelings of connectedness, it can also inspire pain and anger, and at the end of the day I think that’s part of what makes it so special. Time to place focus back on the craft at hand. Let God guide. Cheers to a fire new year!”

The drama went down, last weekend, after Stanfield and his girlfriend, Kasmere Trice, announced their engagement. Afterward, artist Tylor Hurd shared photos of Stanfield with her daughter and claiming that he is the father.

“Decided to leave being someone’s secret family in 2022,” Hurd captioned the photo. She has since deleted the post.

Before Hurd took it down, Standfield commented: “Thanks for respecting my not wanting to blast my child out to the internet. Very considerate of you.”

Hurd later fired back: “Value your privacy is why you lied to people saying she wasn’t your baby or that I was just a random? you value your privacy but your gf post everything y’all do lol okay.”

“I never once in my life said she wasn’t my baby,” Stanfield continued, “I hope this does whatever it was supposed to do for you.”

