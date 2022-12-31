LaKeith Stanfield is something of a heartthrob in Hollywood. With many fellow celebrities and fans crushing on him, he has no trouble keeping a woman in his life. Previously, the actor was in a long-term relationship with The Mindy Project star Xosha Roquemore. Now, however, he’s getting increasingly serious with model Kasmere Trice.

The couple became Instagram official just a few months ago. Already, the Sorry To Bother You performer has surprisingly put a ring on it. On Friday (December 30), his partner said on Twitter that her birthday was extra special this year thanks to a proposal.

yea.. i’m having the best birthday 🥰😍 my baby made me mrs. Stanfield for my birthday! 🥳#lakeithandkasmereforever pic.twitter.com/LQrIn444h4 — kasi (@HelloKasmere) December 31, 2022

“Yea… I’m having the best birthday,” she wrote yesterday above beautiful images of the ring, as well as one of the couple sightseeing together. “My baby made me Mrs. Stanfield for my birthday! #LaKeithAndKasmereForever.”

While many have been celebrating the exciting news (and expressing their envy, of course), it seems a woman from Stanfield’s past has a big announcement of her own. On Saturday (December 31), 24-year-old artist Tylor Hurd posted a video revealing herself as the mother of his child.

“Decided to leave being someone’s secret family in 2022. Meet Apollo Stanfield,” she wrote in the caption. Throughout the TikTok, various photos and videos flash across the screen. We see maternity shots of the young woman alone. Next, there’s her after giving birth and the young one’s growth throughout the months.

Additionally, Stanfield appears in some of the footage. He goofily dances as the infant watches on in amusement, and smiles while holding the little one at an arcade.

After she was hit with criticism for sharing her truth so close to her baby daddy’s engagement, Hurd’s social media lit up with a message. “Just to clear a few things up, I’m not jealous that he’s engaged to a woman he’s known for five months.”

“I tried to meet the girl and everything and she ignored me when I tried,” she went on. “What I’m upset about is that he’s made more time to spend with this woman than he’s spent with Apollo her whole life, and has been actively ignoring me when I’m trying to figure things out for our child.”

She concluded, “And those clips of him and her together are all I have in general cause he barely sees her.”

Read the message for yourself below, and check back later for more pop culture news updates.

