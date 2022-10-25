Celebrity crushes are not uncommon, especially in the social media age when it’s easy enough to stalk the life of your favourite stars with the click of a few buttons. When those crushes get into relationships, though, the discourse on social media can become quite menacing.

The latest famous face to disappoint their fan base by popping out with a new partner is The Harder They Fall actor LaKeith Stanfield, who shared some adorable clips of him hugging and kissing his model girlfriend, Kasmere Trice.

While this is the 31-year-old’s first time publicly sharing his intimate life with the Spelman College alum, she’s been sharing snapshots of them together for some time now, dating back to as early as September 4.

At that time, Trice uploaded a black-and-white snapshot of her and Stanfield cuddled up in a restaurant. Later that month, her feed received a cute photo dump of the model posing in the mirror, her beau joining to kiss her cheek and pull her close in the second shot.

Other sweet moments include them posing at her old school, and getting up close and personal various times throughout a reflective photo dump of gratitude that she shared just a few days ago.

While they certainly look happy together, several social media users couldn’t hold back on sharing their bitter thoughts about the new relationship.

“LaKeith Stanfield so sick for getting a woman. Wtf,” one user wrote. Another added, “And who the hell told Lakeith Stanfield to find somebody other than me?”

Others expressed that, although they were disappointed, they’re happy to see the California-born entertainer dating a Black woman.

Check out more Twitter reactions below, and let us know what your thoughts on the new couple are in the comments.

