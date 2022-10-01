Twitter Clowns Nick Cannon Over Baby No. 10’s Name
“I didn’t think they could top Powerful Queen but Rise Messiah takes the cake,” one user joked after hearing yesterday’s news.
Just weeks after welcoming his first child with model Bre Tiesi and another with LaNisha Cole, 41-year-old Nick Cannon was excited to share the news of his and Brittany Bell’s third child together‘s birth on Friday (September 30).
As is tradition whenever one of the women in the California native’s life welcomes a baby with him, social media is running rampant with those offering up their critiques of his parenting and life decisions.
Now that he’s a father of 10 (with more confirmed on the way), Cannon has gotten to be quite experienced at crafting names for his children, but Twitter users don’t seem to be impressed with the entertainer’s incredibly unique choices – particularly the moniker given to his youngest, Rise Messiah Cannon.
“Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps. He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable,” The Masked Singer host wrote with his announcement yesterday.
Aside from Rise, Bell and Cannon are also parents to 5-year-old Golden Sagon and nearly 2-year-old Powerful Queen.
Children the recording artist shares with other women include Moroccan, Monroe, Zion, Zillion, Legendary, Onyx, as well as the late Zen, who passed away after a battle with brain cancer last year.
“What kind of Mad Libs generator are they using to come up with these names?” one Twitter user pondered. Another added, “It’s clear that in order to have a baby with Nick Cannon the women have to agree to let him name them all these hotep ass names.”
Check out more reactions below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more pop culture news updates.
