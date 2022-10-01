Just weeks after welcoming his first child with model Bre Tiesi and another with LaNisha Cole, 41-year-old Nick Cannon was excited to share the news of his and Brittany Bell’s third child together‘s birth on Friday (September 30).

As is tradition whenever one of the women in the California native’s life welcomes a baby with him, social media is running rampant with those offering up their critiques of his parenting and life decisions.

Miss Guam Brittany Bell and actor/singer Nick Cannon (C) perform onstage during the Maxim Party with Johnnie Walker, Timex, Dodge, Hugo Boss, Dos Equis, Buffalo Jeans, Tabasco and popchips on January 31, 2015 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images for Maxim)

Now that he’s a father of 10 (with more confirmed on the way), Cannon has gotten to be quite experienced at crafting names for his children, but Twitter users don’t seem to be impressed with the entertainer’s incredibly unique choices – particularly the moniker given to his youngest, Rise Messiah Cannon.

“Another Blessing!!! As my journey on this planet becomes more and more remarkable and unfathomable, all I can do is thank God and continue to ask the Most High to order my steps. He has given me stewardship and dominion over a family dynamic that to some is unimaginable,” The Masked Singer host wrote with his announcement yesterday.

Aside from Rise, Bell and Cannon are also parents to 5-year-old Golden Sagon and nearly 2-year-old Powerful Queen.

Children the recording artist shares with other women include Moroccan, Monroe, Zion, Zillion, Legendary, Onyx, as well as the late Zen, who passed away after a battle with brain cancer last year.

“What kind of Mad Libs generator are they using to come up with these names?” one Twitter user pondered. Another added, “It’s clear that in order to have a baby with Nick Cannon the women have to agree to let him name them all these hotep ass names.”

Nick Cannon named his tenth child RISE MESSIAH. That’s setting the bar pretty high for the poor kid, don’t you think? You can give the child a unique name but still keep the expectations realistic. Call him Drumline 3. — Shane Jerominski (@AccPharmacist) October 1, 2022

nick cannon is not real with his kids names. RISE MESSIAH??? ONYX ICE COLE. WHAT — ⤮ Kadijah ✘⁷ ☆ MINCHAN (@eatintak) September 30, 2022

Brittany Bell just gave birth to Nick Cannon's 10th child. His name is Rise Messiah.



What kind of mad libs generator are they using to come up with these names?



Let's see if she can get herself a night nurse. — Acey Deecey 🚀🚀 (@mcgarrygirl78) September 30, 2022

Damn 2 weeks later the 10th child is born 🤦🏽‍♀️ Nick Cannon must be choosing names out of a hat cause ain’t nobody going to name their child “Rise” 🙄 https://t.co/g2rGsDTclu pic.twitter.com/AihcT40smW — July 19 (@212Lexus) September 30, 2022

Nick Cannon named his son Rise and folks were worried about me naming my son Dragon. I don’t see a problem with either name — BEEs Envy ME 🍯 (@TickleDa_Kitty) September 30, 2022

Me reading that Nick Cannon named his latest child Rise Messiah Cannon… 😂😂😂😂 #HeIsRisenIndeed pic.twitter.com/M1Nm9S9e6W — Ryan Moyer (@RyanMoyer10) October 1, 2022

Nick Cannon gets on my damn nerves. Rise Messiah? 😒 — ❥Joy Gabrielle. (@illustriousoul) September 30, 2022

These dumbass broads are letting Nick Cannon use & clown TF out of them. And the dingbats GOTTA be letting his goofy ass name those poor babies. Onyx Ice, Rise Messiah, Powerful Queen, Zion Monistat 7, Zillionaire, Legendary Love🤦🏽‍♀️ It's giving… WEIRD ASS CULT. #NickCannon — Petty & Melanated (@PettyMelanated) October 1, 2022

Moroccan, Monroe, Golden, Powerful Queen, Rise Messiah, Zion Mixolydian, Zillion Heir, Zen, Legendary Love, Onyx Ice.



Nick Cannon kids or perfume names? — Mike D (your new sidekick) (@The_Other_MikeD) October 1, 2022

It's clear that in order to have a baby with Nick Cannon, the women have to agree to let him name them all these hotep ass names. — Will Smith Slapped Me (@AshleyShyMiller) September 30, 2022

