Being someone’s baby mama is no easy feat, but being one of Nick Cannon’s baby mamas comes with an added level of scrutiny that isn’t always easy to deal with. One of the recording artist’s most recent pregnancies was with model Bre Tiesi, who Cannon has known for several years now thanks to her past work on projects like Wild’N’Out.

Though the 41-year-old doesn’t seem to be in a committed relationship with any one of his children’s mothers, he has made it clear that he has love for all of them in his heart, and Tiesi even previously revealed that all of the women in his life have access to an assistant who schedules time with the reality star as needed.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 04: Bre Tiesi attends Abyss By Abby Launch at Beauty & Essex on September 04, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Abyss By Abby)

Much of the world has expressed disdain for Cannon’s decision to have so many children (he recently welcomed his first with LaNisha Cole, and still has several others on the way), and as a result, Tiesi and the others have been taking a ton of heat from the public.

Over the weekend, the Los Angeles-born beauty felt attacked when someone on social media suggested she invest in a night nurse to help her take care of her little one, which eventually spiralled into some public Instagram venting about the commentary surrounding her life.

“Can you get a night nurse to help you?? Having a baby takes a damn village,” the user wrote to Tiesi. “Lol ya sure, [you] wanna pay for it?”

The next message, which obviously triggered the mother on one, reads, “Tell Nick!!” She clapped back, “Ya ok [thumbs up emoji]. I don’t need your unsolicited advice thanks. [You] have some f*cking nerve.”

Tiesi then shared the screenshot on her own IG Story, adding “Since you have so much advice my Venmo is my name. Anyone else looking for baby advice, here’s your gal!”

On another slide, her rant continued, “KEEP MY PARENTING, MY KID, AND MY BABY DADDY’S NAME OUT [YOUR] MOUTH. Nick is NOT my sugar daddy. Nick is MY F*CKIN CHILD’S FATHER. THAT IS ALL. Watch your f*cking mouth when you speak on mind.”

