As Bre Tiesi prepares to welcome her first child (and Nick Cannon's eighth) into the world any day now, the 31-year-old has been making rounds on the press circuit to open up about what she's expecting from motherhood and how she plans to move forward with her baby daddy – not to mention his various other baby mothers.

"How do you split time, or how often will Nick, you know, be able to come see his son?" an Entertainment Tonight host asked the model and mother-to-be during an exclusive interview earlier this week. She responded, "I mean that all obviously [is dictated by] what's going on in his work schedule."

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

She explained, "We all can go through the assistant to make sure it's on the calendar if there's something important," adding that Cannon is the kind of man who "always shows up" for the women in his life when they need something from him, whatever it may be.

"So, tell me about the delivery. Will Nick be there?" ET asked Tiesi. "Yes, Nick will absolutely be there, he has no choice," she confirmed with a laugh.





Speaking on the initial backlash she faced after revealing her pregnancy late last year, she said, "When it first started happening I was just like, 'I don't understand why everyone is so concerned. Like, why are you upset about what happens in my household?'"

"I understand people's side and they're used to their conventional relationships. That's what's instilled in us," she added. "Whatever you want to call this has been going on for years."

Elsewhere in the interview, Tiesi revealed that she doesn't currently have contact with Cannon's other baby mamas (though some of them have developed strong bonds in recent months). "I respect everyone's space," she told ET.

"At some point, we will. We just don't necessarily need to at the moment. I think no matter what, the kids are going to be super close."

