Former rapper and current TV personality Nick Cannon has made quite a name for himself in the world of fatherhood. The 41-year-old has seven children with five different women spanning over the course of eleven years. While the majority of Cannon’s baby mamas seemed to have kept their distance from one another, the same does not go for Abby De La Rosa who has recently revealed a budding relationship with another one of Cannon’s BMs.

"She’s a beautiful human being and I wish her nothing but the best in this forever journey we’re apart of," De La Rosa said of the unnamed woman on OnlyFans, according to PageSix. "The rest of the women I don’t know and never met."

While the model did not reveal the name of this particular baby mama, she did discuss how the two have spent a lot of time together, going out for dinners and coffee. "We’ve had so much fun going out to dinners and coffee," the soon-to-be mother of three added.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Cannon and De La Rosa share two children together, twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir who were born on June 14, 2021. Cannon has five other children, two of whom come from his former marriage with pop icon Mariah Carey. The other two children Cannon shares with Alyssa Scott and Brittany Bell respectively. Finally, Cannon and latest girl Bre Tiesi are also expecting their first child together, thus if the reports concerning Abby’s third child are correct, then the rapper actually has two more children on the way.

While the soon-to-be father of 9 has shown no regrets, Cannon and Ryan Reynolds made headlines with their new video uploaded on the actor’s YouTube to promote his Aviation Gin. The video, titled “Nick Cannon’s Vasectomy,” pokes fun at the celebrity’s rather large number of children by having Cannon create a cocktail where each component seems to stand for an aspect of parenting.

You can watch Nick Cannon and Ryan Reynolds' video below, and head here for a timeline of Nick Cannon's baby mamas.

