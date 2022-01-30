Nick Cannon is expanding his family...once again. A new report from TMZ reveals that the 41-year-old was spotted at a baby shower with Bre Tiesi, and from the looks of photos taken at the event, Cannon is the daddy-to-be.

Tiesi's shower took place on Sunday, January 30th in Malibu, where a display of pink and blue balloons had been set up, building anticipation for the big gender reveal that would later take place in front of friends and family.





The 30-year-old model recently finalized her divorce from NFL athlete Johnny Manziel and appears to be happier than ever in the new pictures with Cannon, both stars rocking all-white outfits, though Tiesi's was much more glamorous than her rumoured baby daddy's.

When it was time to unload the party poppers, blue confetti came shooting out, breaking the exciting news that the celebrities are welcoming a baby boy together – surely a special moment for Cannon, who recently lost his 5-month-old son, Zen, after a battle with cancer.

TMZ notes that Zen was the comedian's seventh child; model Alyssa Scott gave birth to him back in 2021. In the last year and a half, the Wild 'N Out star has fathered three other kids – Zillion and Zion, who arrived in June, and his daughter, Powerful, who was born last December.





While speaking about the size of his family on The Breakfast Club, Cannon said, "The idea that a man should have one woman... we should have anything... I have no ownership over this person. It's about what exchange we can create together."

"I've never really subscribed to that mentality. I don't want ownership over anybody. I don't have ownership over any of the mothers. Every woman that I deal with or dealt with, they know how I feel," he added.

See Nick Cannon and Bre Tiesi's baby shower photos here.

[Via]