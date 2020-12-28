It's a cause for celebration for Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell. The actor and his former Miss USA girlfriend welcomed their second child into the world over the Christmas holidays. The pair share a three-year-old son, Golden, and the happy family shared first photos of the baby girl on Instagram. Nick and Brittany happily posed in a picture with their children and in the caption, Brittany shared a few details about their latest addition.

"The best gift ever we have been surprised with... A GIRL!!!!!" wrote Bell. "Powerful Queen Cannon came this week perfect timing for Christmas. So much more to share. All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL Merry Christmas!!!! THANK YOU GOD."

Nick and Brittany's baby girl will have plenty of people looking out for her. Along with her older brother Golden, she has her nine-year-old twin brother and sister, Moroccan and Monroe, who Nick shares with superstar Mariah Carey. Check out a few posts from the happy family below, including Nick and Brittany's stunning pregnancy photoshoot.