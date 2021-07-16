Nick Cannon has been a hot topic this year as his fatherly duties continue to grow and grow. With his seventh child just a few weeks old (his third of this year), it seems he keeps adding responsibilities onto his plate. Nonetheless, Cannon seems to be handling it perfectly in new pictures posted by one of his baby mamas, Abby De La Rosa, on Instagram yesterday.

The parents celebrated the one month birthday of their twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir Cannon with three different photosets, showing the twins in matching outfits and heartwarming poses. One of the posts featured father Nick Cannon, while another featured the pair with a set of headphones and mini turntables, equipment courtesy of NCredible Audio. "ONE MONTH OLD. ZION & ZILLION CANNON," read the caption on each of the posts

Friends and fans flocked to the comment section of the photo series with plenty of "so much cuteness," "congratulations." TV and radio personality Nina Chantele complimented bestie Abby De La Rosa: "My beautiful nephews. You look gorgeous as ever sis. Love you!!!" Other's showed support for Cannon, who still makes time for the twins: "I love it!!!!!!!people can say what they want he is always there!!!!!!! And the baby’s are beautiful," one user wrote.

Nick Cannon asserted to the City Girls last week that he was "having these kids on purpose" and has no regrets about multiple consecutive pregnancies with different women.

