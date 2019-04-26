newborns
- Pop CultureKhloé Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Welcome Baby #2 Via Surrogate: ReportThe pair have reportedly welcomed their son, making this the second child Thompson has had in under a year.By Erika Marie
- GramBlueface & BM Jaidyn Deny Birth Of Baby After His Mom Posts Photo Of NewbornKarlissa was excited to show off her grandchild, but blogs quickly began sharing that Blueface's pregnant mother of his son gave birth.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureBre Tiesi & Nick Cannon's Newborn Needed "Respiratory Support"The new mom detailed more about her birthing experience and shared that immediately after giving birth, her son wasn't crying.By Erika Marie
- MusicCardi B Changes Teddy Bear's Diaper To Show Kash Doll How To Keep Nails With NewbornsFans were happy to see these Hip Hop moms helping one another. By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureKylie Jenner & Travis Scott Change Newborn's Name: "[It] Isn't Wolf Anymore"The superstar couple welcomed their second child, a son, early last month.By Erika Marie
- GramRomeo Miller Shares More Photos Of His "Twin" Newborn, "Baby R"It was exactly four weeks ago that Miller revealed he and Drew Sangster welcomed their firstborn.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureAbby De La Rosa & Nick Cannon Celebrate Twins Zion & Zillion's One MonthMom and DJ Abby De La Rosa shares a brand new set of photos to celebrate Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir's one month mark.By Joe Abrams
- GramCassie Shares Photo Of Baby Dressed Up As A Cowgirl: "My Whole Heart"The singer is loving motherhood.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsRay J Says His "Life Is Complete" With Baby Epik, Shares First Photos Of SonA little cutie.By Erika Marie
- GramCassie & Alex Fine Share Photos Of Newborn Daughter Frankie Stone FineThe first-time parents can't stop smiling.By Erika Marie
- GramYung Miami Shares Photos Of Baby Summer, Fans Can't Handle How Cute She IsShe's too adorable.By Erika Marie
- MusicTrey Songz Confirms That He's A New Father By Sharing Photo Of His SonHe said his little one's name is Noah.By Erika Marie
- MusicLira Galore & Kaylar Will Both Give Birth To Pierre "Pee" Thomas' BabiesThe births were just one month apart.By Erika Marie