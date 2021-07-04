Nick Cannon has officially added another member to his family. According to TMZ, the comedian and television host recently celebrated the birth of his child with Wild 'N Out model Alyssa Scott. Scott first revealed that she was pregnant at the beginning of 2021, and while many speculated that Nick Cannon was the father, it ironically wasn't until Father's Day that the two celebrities confirmed that they were expecting a child together.

Now, not even a full month after welcoming his twin sons Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with DJ Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa has shared a new picture of her and Cannon's newborn son, Zen Cannon, with the caption, "I will love you for eternity [black heart emoji] 6•23•21."

His newborn son with Alyssa Scott officially marks Nick's third child this year and his seventh child overall, following his newborn twins with Abby De La Rosa, his two children with Brittany Bell, and his 10-year-old twins with his ex-wife Mariah Carey.

Nick Cannon has yet to publicly comment on the birth of his seventh child, but Twitter users definitely have. Check out the best reactions to the birth of Zen Cannon below.

