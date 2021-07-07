Nick Cannon has said on multiple occasions that he doesn't believe he will live for much longer, which may have influenced some of his recent decisions. In the last few months, the comedian shocked the world by welcoming a handful of new children to the world. This week, we published an article detailing all of his relationships that have ended with new additions to the Cannon family. As it stands, the television host has seven kids, but he may not be stopping there.

Welcoming the City Girls onto his radio show this week, Nick Cannon asked Yung Miami and JT to give him a pertinent piece of advice. JT's response was pretty hilarious. "Just stay true to yourself and... wrap it up," laughed the rapper before elaborating. "Wrap it up and protect yourself."

"I'm having these kids on purpose," explained Nick Cannon, finally fighting back against the internet's narrative that he's just getting anybody and everybody pregnant. "[I'm not having them] on accident!"

When it came time for Yung Miami to deliver her piece of advice, she told Nick, "YOLO."

Nick Cannon's family life has been a massive topic across social media, making for some pretty humorous memes over the last few weeks. Now we all know that the comedian isn't simply knocking anyone up -- he's spreading his seed on purpose.