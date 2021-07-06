Wild N’ Out host, Nick Cannon, was truly living according to his show's name when he got three women pregnant back-to-back. Some of the new baby mamas in Nick's life took us by surprise, without much in the way of backstory-- at least as far as the public is concerned. Thus, in an effort to clarify exactly what happened, we're going to break down all of Cannon's ladies and babies, starting at the very beginning.

No one, especially his Wild N Out co-stars, will ever let Nick Cannon live down his divorce from Mariah Carey. It seemed as if all of Nick’s dreams were coming true when he married the singer after just six weeks of dating in 2008. The two had twins, Moroccan, a boy, and Monroe, a girl, a few years later, in 2011, after apparently feeling a mutually-strong desire to have children-- Mariah alleges in her new memoir that she had no plans on being a mother prior to meeting Cannon.

Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey with their twins at the 2017 Nickelodeon awards - Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

The two enjoyed several years of wedded bliss before conflicts started cropping up, leading to their divorce in 2014. Among Mariah's qualms with Nick, she was reportedly upset that he was working so many gigs, thus keeping him away from their family and kids, despite the fact that he didn't exactly need the money. Nonetheless, one of the final straws was rumoured to be when Cannon went on the radio and revealed a short list of celebrities he's slept with, alongside Mariah. Christina Milian, Nicole Scherzinger, Selina Ebanks, and Kim Kardashian, were among those named. Reports at the time indicated that it was Kimmy K's name in particular that drove Mariah away. Yet, it was reportedly Nick who filed the papers.

Now that you're up to speed, let's dig into 2020-2021's timeline.

Kid Tally: 2

Nick Cannon, Brittany Bell and their son Golden Cannon attend Christmas Celebration On Skid Row at the Los Angeles Mission, 2019 - David Livingston/Getty Images

Post-divorce, Cannon was back in the game and quickly linked to model Jessica White. The pair ultimately broke up and Cannon found love once again with former Miss USA contestant Brittany Bell. The two dated on-and-off-again starting in 2014, and leading to the birth of their son, Golden, in 2017, at which point in time, they were once again together.

Back then he told Power 106, "I always wanted five kids, just because my marriage was over didn't mean I couldn't continue to grow a family."

Kid Tally: 3

While Cannon never tied the knot with Brittany, the two seemed very happy together and focused on building a family, at least based on all the photos of the three of them scattered across Brittany's Instagram page.

But the picture-perfect-family seemingly began to fall apart as, shortly after the birth of Golden, Cannon popped out again and again with Jessica White, and the two were seemingly dating-- on and off again though-- for a couple of years. Nonetheless, Cannon's relationship status constantly remained confusing. It became hard to entangle where the relationship with Jessica White ended and where the relationship with Brittany picked up.

Whatever the case, Jessica declared her undying love for Cannon on Instagram in June 2020, but the tables were shockingly turned on her when she found out via Instagram that Cannon's apparent ex, Brittany, was pregnant at the time, with her second child by Cannon.

A year later, Jessica spoke on the details of the situation, revealing she had just suffered a miscarriage prior to Brittany's own pregnancy announcement. Jessica also revealed she had told Brittany about the miscarriage. "[Brittany] was aware that I had just had a miscarriage. Two weeks prior to her news 'cause I had told her and I was living at his house. She knew that, as well. But I found out on Instagram along with the rest of the world."

Despite being blindsided, Jessica wished Brittany the best.

Brittany, for her part, continued on with her picture-perfect narrative, posting family photos as soon as August. Powerful Queen Cannon was born during the Christmas season in 2020. Brittany shared in the caption of a Christmas family photo, “ All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL. Merry Christmas!!!! THANK YOU GOD.”

Kid Tally: 4

There was a slight lull in drama, a calm before the storm, following the birth of Powerful Queen. But in April, DJ Abby De La Rosa seemingly came out of nowhere and confirmed she was pregnant with twins by Cannon. She shared a photo of the two posed together, that has since been deleted, with the caption including, “I pray that God give you both the strength to walk brave and boldly in your individual truth just like your Daddy. That God bless you and your brother and guide you into living out your full purpose. Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support.”

The twins, Zion Mixolydian Cannon and Zillion Heir Cannon were born on June 14.

Kid Tally: 6

Nick couldn’t even catch his breath after the birth of his second set of twins. On Father’s Day, June 20, Wild N’ Out model Alyssa Scott revealed that she was also expecting, by sharing a photo from a pregnancy photoshoot with-- yep, Nick Cannon.

Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott on a date at Nobu in October, 2020 - Photographer Group/ MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images



Kid Tally: 7

Alyssa Scott and Nick Cannon welcomed the latest addition to the Cannon family roster, Zen Cannon, on June 23, as it was revealed just two days ago, on July 4, shortly following Scott's maternity photo reveal.

Cannon has been a hot topic ever since, with everything from criticism to memes being leveled at him. Lil Duval trolled him along with castmate B. Simone for his multiple baby mamas. Social media poked fun at his apparent lack of protection and his appearance in multiple pregnancy shoots, while others simply questioned the comedian.

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images

Check out some reactions spanning the gamut below.