Wild 'N Out model Alyssa Scott celebrated Nick Cannon with her Father's Day post on Instagram, Sunday seeming to confirm the long-running rumor that the comedian is the father of her child.

"Celebrating you today," Scott wrote on her Instagram story with a picture of herself with Cannon.

Earlier this week, Cannon and his partner Abby De La Rosa welcomed a pair of twins into the world.

"Welcome to the world Zion Mixolydian Cannon & ZIllion Heir Cannon #Myworld #twinboys," De La Rosa wrote in the caption to a video that shows her cradling her newborns in a hospital bed.



Astrid Stawiarz / Getty Images

The pair announced the pregnancy earlier this year with a post uploaded by De LA Rosa: “Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels,” she wrote. "Your Dad & I will always be here for you both; in complete unison and support."

Rumors that Cannon had gotten a third woman, Lanisha Cole, pregnant surfaced in recent months, but she shot them down in May.

"I'm not pregnant. I'm not hiding a baby. Chill," she posted on Instagram.

Check out Scott's Instagram post below.