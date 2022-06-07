Late last year, Nick Cannon took a vow of celibacy, but we now know that only lasted about six weeks and to top it all off, he just may have a few more mini-mes on the way, apart from the eighth one which he's expecting with model Bre Tiesi.

On Tuesday, June 7th, the Wild 'N Out star appeared on the latest episode of Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast, during which he addressed claims that he's a sex addict, as well as showing off his "print" on TV. The juiciest part of the conversation, though, came when Cannon revealed what his period of abstaining from sex was like.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

"I didn't even make it to January," he admitted. "That was the whole thing, I was supposed to go to the top of the year, but then I just started going through some stuff, you know? I got depressed. I lost my son in December, and the thing is, everybody saw I was so down."

Cannon told Yee and her co-hosts that it felt as though everyone was giving him "a little v*gina" to cheer him up. "I fell victim to it," he said. "December, especially right before Christmas? I started f*cking like crazy."





"I was tryna do it!" he insisted of his vow to ring in 2022 as a celibate man. "I had a new show, new energy, I was dealing with a lot."

"So, October '22? Around the holidays, we should be expecting something?" one of the hosts pressed Cannon about the possibility of more babies, which he nodded his head, smiled and laughed at, saying "Y'all are pretty good at math."

Though he didn't outright confirm with who, or how many children he could be expecting, we do know that one of his baby mothers, Abby De La Rosa, revealed that she's with child again just a few days ago, and the paternity remains a secret at this time – read more about that here, and check out Nick Cannon's full Lip Service appearance below.