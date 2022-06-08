Nick Cannon is reportedly the father of Abby De La Rosa's baby, who is due on October 25. The child will make for Cannon's ninth to date.

The report comes from TMZ, which claims that sources familiar with the situation have confirmed that Cannon is the father.

De La Rosa announced the pregnancy over the weekend, writing on Instagram: "IM PREGNANT. Another set of twins?! Follow me on ONLY FANS to find out more (LINK IN BIO) I'll be posting all the exclusive content and answering the questions ya'll are dying to know!"



Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Speaking on the Lip Service podcast on Tuesday, Cannon hinted that he may have another child on the way later this year.

"When you say 'on the way... ' What count are you at? Let's just put it this way ... the stork is on the way," he said. "If you thought it was a lot of kids last year..."

Cannon had welcomed three children in 2021, two of which came with De La Rosa. Twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir were born in June of last year.

He also expanded on his recent comments about celibacy, and recalled his therapist telling him that he "needed to chill out."

"So I was like, 'Yo, let's try celibacy.' And that was like October ... I didn't even make it to [January]," he revealed. "I was supposed to make it to the top of the year. Then obviously I started going through some stuff ... I got depressed with the loss of my son. So in December ... the thing is everybody saw I was so down. So everybody was like, 'Let's just give him a little vagina, and that's gonna cure it all.'"

Check out De La Rosa's pregnancy announcement below.

