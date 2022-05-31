Shortly after returning from a babymoon baecation with the mother of his eighth child, Bre Tiesi, Nick Cannon was spotted out on a dinner date at Nobu with another woman in his life – model Brittany Bell. The two have been in an on-again-off-again relationship over the years, with Bell giving birth to five-year-old Golden and one-year-old Powerful Queen from the America's Got Talent personality.

Photos were captured of the co-parents on Memorial Day, with Cannon dressing down in all-black while the 34-year-old looked as glamorous as ever in a baby blue corset top, matching trousers, and a bright pink blazer. On her feet, Bell wore crisp white sneakers, carrying a gold bag in her hands.

Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

As Daily Mail notes, it remains unclear if the evening out was a platonic or romantic one, but nonetheless, it's always great to see Cannon's connection with the mothers of his many children amid their busy schedules.

Paparazzi cameras flashed as the father of eight opened the car door for Bell, driving her to and from the restaurant in his luxurious Rolls Royce.





As we mentioned earlier, the 41-year-old recently returned from a trip with Tiesi to the tropics, where they shared beautiful beach photos that find Cannon wrapping his hands around the pregnant starlet's budding belly, eagerly anticipating the arrival of their first child together.

"BabyMoonin," the expecting mother wrote in her caption. "I still just can't believe it... Baby, mommy and daddy love [you] so much already." Check it out below, and find photos from Nick Cannon and Brittany Bell's Nobu date night here.





