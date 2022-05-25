Bre Tiesi and Nick Cannon are very public about their relationship. In March, Bre detailed the ups and downs of their "on-and-off" history. And now that the model is pregnant with Cannon's next child, she has a habit of showing off her baby bump, stripping down in some shoots and acting fun and flirty in others.

Now, Bre's dropped a whole new set of maternity photos, this time taken on the couple's babymoon, which is essentially a honeymoon for a couple expecting a child. The photos look like they're taken near sunset as the couple poses intimately on the beach. Cannon wears a matching tropical shirt and shorts and Bre rocks a bikini. Bre captioned the collection of photos, "BabyMoonin [...] I still just can't believe it... babyc mommy and daddy love u so much already."

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

The child will be Nick's eighth, a fact he often jokes about. Back in May, the television host/rapper teased that he might get a vasectomy, and said that vasectomy companies wanted him to be their spokesperson. He also went on record saying that the multiple mothers of his children "don't have to" get along. He recently noted that despite all of the procreating he's been doing, he isn't "built for marriage," citing the effect his divorce with Mariah Carey had on him. Fatherhood was also on his mind when he spoke to Hot New Hip Hop a few days ago. He also discussed the YSL indictment and his possible return to music.

Check out the photos of the happy couple below.