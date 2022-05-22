Nick Cannon has been the topic of many discussions recently due to his number of children steadily rising. The comedian now has a total of seven children and one on the way.

Earlier this month, the Wild N' Out host sat down with E! News' Daily Pop and hinted at the idea of him undergoing a vasectomy procedure. If considered, Cannon will no longer be able to reproduce any offspring.

He told the host, "I already went and got my vasectomy consultation... I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”

Following that interview, the 41-year-old revealed that numerous vasectomy companies have reached out to him in hopes of him becoming the face of their business.

While on The Big Tigger Morning Show, Cannon touched on the topic once more. He stated, "First of all... all the companies were DM-ing me, asking me to be a spokesperson, so there’s a bag in it. You know I can always locate a bag.” He then joked, "So whoever wants me... we're going to film it. But as of right now, I'm still out here shooting in these streets."

During the interview, Cannon also talked about the relationships that exist between all the mothers of his children. When asked if all the baby mamas get along, he replied, "They don't have to-- they get along with me."

Listen to the entire podcast below.