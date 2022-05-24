Nick Cannon recently remarked that the mothers of his children "don't have to" get along while appearing on The Big Tigger Morning Show, last week. The women in question include Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Alyssa Scott, and pregnant Bre Tiesi.

“I don’t keep no secrets [from them],” Cannon said. “They know how I move. I multitask.”

He added: “They don’t have to [get along]. They all get along with me.”



Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Cannon has seven children in total with four women. His child with Tiesi will be his eighth.

He says that his primary goal as of right now is “to be responsible as a father."

Cannon explained: “I just want to be the best father I can possibly be and lean into it. I embrace all my children. I love children.”

As for having so many kids, he admitted that he “wasn’t planning to be Father Abraham,” before adding, “I didn’t set out [for this to happen]. … A lot of people have a lot of children as well and they kinda keep it quiet or they don’t talk about it. I lean into mine.”

The comments come after the television host admitted to recently getting a vasectomy consultation while speaking with E! News, earlier this month.

[Via]