Baby No. 8 is still on the way for Nick Cannon and baby mama Bre Tiesi is speaking more about motherhood. It was revealed months ago that the model was expecting a child with Cannon and the news spread like wildfire. Within the last few years alone, Cannon has welcomed babies with three women, and for the first time, Tiesi has sat down for an interview about this new stage in her life.

While chatting with E!'s Daily Pop, Tiesi was asked about her relationship with the media mogul. "I think some people have their idea of conventional relationships and certain things, but we have a beautiful relationship. Everything is so supportive and positive," she said.

Tiesi also clarified that she and Cannon aren't strangers, claiming that they "have a very long history" together that dates back "almost a decade." She said no matter what, she "always comes back" to Cannon.

"Him and I have [been] on-and-off for years," said Tiesi. "And I just respect and love who he is so much as a person, that when I thought about, 'Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people.' That's what is so much more important to me than anything, and he treats me amazing, so that's all I look at."

The model also said that she supports all of the mothers of Cannon's children. Check out Bre Tiesi's full interview below.

