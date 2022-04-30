If there is one thing Nick Cannon is known for, it's a pregnancy photoshoot that takes over social media. The media mogul is readying the arrival of his eighth child, his first with model Bre Tiesi, and the pair have been flaunting their adoration and excitement for months. Cannon has welcomed several children in recent years making Tiesi the fifth mother of Cannon's kids.

Not long ago, Cannon and Tiesi surfaced with their first set of maternity photos and it looks as if they weren't finished attempting to break the internet with a sexy pregnancy photoshoot.

Once again, Tiesi stripped down and posed lovingly with Cannon. The pair have reportedly known each other for some time and dated one and off for years before announcing their new addition.

"My Twin [fire emoji]," she wrote about Cannon in the caption to her pictures. "Thankful for you everyday. Can’t believe after all these years we are finally here. I hope my son is everything like his father. We Love you [red heart emoji]."

When speaking about her decision to move forward with Cannon, Tiesi previously said, "I just respect and love who he is so much as a person, that when I thought about, 'Do I want my son to be this person? Look at your characteristics, look at your personality, look at how you treat people.' That's what is so much more important to me than anything, and he treats me amazing, so that's all I look at."

Check out the couple's new set of photos below.