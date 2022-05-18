After seven children and one on the way, Nick Cannon may be looking to close the door of parenthood for himself soon. In a recent interview with E! News’ Daily Pop, he revealed that he went for a consultation concerning a vasectomy procedure, which would leave him unable to reproduce.

“I don’t know if I would’ve designed it this way, but it’s one of those things when you’re blessed with the gifts of children — and as we all know, I’ve been through so much, I find solace, I find peace in my children and I find purpose,” the 41-year old TV and hip-hop star said. “So, I’m not out here looking.”

Nick has had seven children with four different mothers and is expecting an eighth with his girlfriend Brie Tiesi. He had twins with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Morocco and Monroe, who are now 11 years old; 5-year-old son Golden “Sagon” and 1-year-old daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell; and 11-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with deejay Abby De La Rosa.





Cannon and his ex Alyssa Scott tragically lost their 5-month-old son Zen to brain cancer last December.

“I already went and got my vasectomy consultation,” the Masked Singer host elaborated. “I ain’t looking to populate the Earth completely, but I’m definitely looking forward to taking care and loving all the children that I currently have.”

Cannon treasures all of his relationships with his children. Whether it’s taking them to school every morning, catching up over FaceTime, or shutting down Six Flags for Moroccan and Monroe’s birthday party, he strives to be a present figure in the lives of his kids.

Nick Cannon and ex-wife Mariah Carey and their kids Moroccan and Monroe serving fits at the 2018 Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards - Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Despite this, a busy schedule has often gotten in the way of quality time with the kids for Cannon. He feels “guilt” over not spending enough time with his kids, “especially now that they’re younger. We was doing Little League with my 5-year-old [Golden Cannon] this weekend. We got swim practice this week.”

“You definitely gonna see some Cannons on the screen and hear their music,” he stated. “I’m going to have to recoup some of this. So they gonna be some talented babies.”

Last year, Cannon said that he would have more babies if God intended it. “God willing, if God sees it that way- then that’s what I’m gonna keep doing” he told a TMZ street team last September.

This is also not the first time that Cannon has spoken about not having kids. He has also stated before that he became celibate.

Cannon also made headlines earlier in the year for his views on monogamy, stating that it “gets into the space of selfishness and ownership” and isn’t “healthy” on the Language of Love podcast.

It seems like wherever life takes Cannon next (or whomever it brings him), he won’t be waiting for God’s word to have another kid.

