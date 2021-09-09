He recently welcomed his fifth, sixth, and seventh child just weeks apart, but Nick Cannon is not ruling out having more children. The media mogul has had a rocky year after facing off with the public over his anti-Semitic remarks. A scandal erupted, the future of his projects hung in the balance, but after making several public apologies, Nick Cannon is back on track.

We're seeing the relaunch of Wild N Out and his talk show is in the works, but Cannon isn't just dividing his time with his career efforts. Many of us have seen the memes about the actor and his four baby mamas, and while jokes have been made, Cannon is on board with possibly having more children.

A TMZ cameraperson caught up with Cannon and asked how he is managing to have so many children. "It's just love. It's the aura. It's the essence," he said. "If God willing, if God sees it that way, then I'ma keep goin'." Then Cannon cracked a joke about having his own sperm bank. TMZ stuck around and later, Cannon received a tour of Harlem with the city's icon Jim Jones by his side.

The rapper mentioned that they just finished shooting their Christmas movie Miracle on 125th St and added that they were strolling down that street at that very moment. You can check out both videos below.

