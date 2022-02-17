It wasn't any of his eight children that caused Nick Cannon to once again become a trending topic this week. The media mogul is reportedly readying an R&B album, and ahead of its release, Cannon dropped his latest single, "Alone." The track samples none other than Cannon's ex-wife Mariah Carey and soon, people began speculating that this was his way of wooing her back into his life.

He spoke about that on his talk show but when he caught up with The Language of Love podcast today (February 16), Cannon was questioned about fathering so many children, many of which arrived in recent years. When asked if they were planned, he offered up an interesting response.



"I'm going to take full responsibility. Any woman that I know that I have unprotected sex with, there's the potential to have a child," said Cannon. "So I feel like if I have unprotected sex with anyone I know – because one, I value everything about me so much if I've gotten to that point where I say, 'I can take off this condom,' I'm gonna say, 'She could be the mother of my child.'"

"Every woman that I have a child with, there is definitely a conversation about, 'Wow, how amazing would this be?' I feel like every woman I have a child with are amazing mothers, and there was a thought process going into like, 'Man, she would be an amazing mother, she's desired children, I can't wait to see what type of mother she would be.' "

"So, in saying that, I would say that they're all planned." He also spoke about monogamy and how that route wasn't suited for him,

"Married is not single. When you allow the government and paperwork to come in and say, 'This is a bond, this is a covenant' … you're not single," he said. "You can still make covenants without getting the government involved, where two people say, 'We choose to be monogamous because we value this so much, we don't want anyone to be a part of this energy we have,' and I don't feel like that's healthy."

"I don't think monogamy is healthy. I feel like that gets into the space of selfishness and ownership." Listen to Cannon's episode of The Language of Love below.

