Nick Cannon may finally be done expanding his family. During a recent sit-down with Dr. Laura Berman on The Language of Love podcast, the 41-year-old opened up about the possibility of him fathering more children in the future.

"I don't have the bandwidth for it anymore," the San Diego-born entertainer said, weeks after confirming that he and Wild 'N Out co-star Bre Tiesi are welcoming their first baby together. "I feel like I do owe the women that are currently in my life, I owe them as much energy, time, and effort as I possibly [can] — especially my kids. Every time I close my eyes I see my kids."

As HipHopDX reports, last summer The Masked Singer host chatted with City Girls JT and Yung Miami, confirming that none of his children are "unplanned."

"I'm never going to say that," Cannon told the "Twerkulator" rappers. "I'm going to take full responsibility. Any woman that I know that I have unprotected sex with, there's the potential to have a child," he explained, adding that he's "the biggest germ freak in the world," so if he's contemplating removing a condom, then he's already considering having a child with the woman.

"Every woman that I have a child with, there is definitely a conversation about, ‘Wow, how amazing would this be?’ I feel like every woman I have a child with are amazing mothers."

Cannon went on, "There was a thought process going into like, ‘Man, she would be an amazing mother, she’s desired children, I can’t wait to see what type of mother she would be.’ So, I would say that they’re all planned."

As you may already know, the multi-hyphenate's youngest son, Zen, passed away after battling an aggressive form of cancer late last year, which has been an emotionally tumultuous experience for him as he simultaneously gears up for the arrival of him and Tiesi's child – read more about that here.

