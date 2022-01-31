When one door closes, another opens. 41-year-old Nick Cannon has been dealing with a lot of conflicting emotions lately, as he grieves the loss of his 5-month-old son Zen and celebrates the forthcoming arrival of his new baby boy with model Bre Tiesi.

On Sunday, January 30th, photos of the comedian and Johnny Manziel's ex-wife hosting a baby shower in Malibu surfaced online. At the time, it was unclear whether or not Cannon was for sure the father, but he confirmed the news while chatting with audiences on The Nick Cannon Show this morning.

Presley Ann/Getty Images

For his "Pic of the Day," the San Diego native opted to show off one from his own camera roll, giving viewers a closer look at the celebration, where they learned the gender of their bundle of joy.

As PEOPLE notes, this will be Tiesi's first child, and Cannon's eighth – he shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with his ex-wife Mariah Carey, 4-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 1-year-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 7-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

The Masked Singer host's seventh child, Zen, tragically passed away on December 5th after battling brain cancer. As he was coping with this, Cannon knew that Tiesi was expecting, but was struggling with how to deliver the exciting message to his fans along with the upsetting news of his loss.

"This was always in the back of my mind, like 'What is the right time? How do I share this?" he said on his talk show. "We didn't expect Zen to pass away... All of the news was so unexpected."





He continued, "I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with Alyssa, and Bre was respectful enough – she held off making our announcements and speaking on social media. She's a very, you know, in the public eye type of person, but keeps her stuff private as well."

"I didn't know what to say when I was dealing with Zen or to hold off. Even right now, that it came out yesterday, that wasn't planned to talk about it. We wanted to, you know, hold on as long as we can, but it happened. We here and I'm with my family I get to discuss it, I get to be open."

For those who have been wondering how Cannon met his new baby mama, rumour has it she teaches yoga at his gym – read more about that here.





