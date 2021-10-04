Actor, comedian, and Wild ‘N Out host Nick Cannon has been in the headlines more than a few times over the last year, and recently, he made a guest appearance on REVOLT TV’s Drink Champs podcast to touch on a few of those rumors and reports, among other things.

On the latest episode of the show, Cannon linked up with hosts N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN discussing everything from cancel culture (in light of his anti-Semitic comments that went viral earlier this year) to his first time meeting Pharrell and Clipse. In the more than hour-long interview, Cannon affirmed a celibacy pledge he made with his therapist when asked about the possibility of having more children.

“They’ve recently judged you for having so many kids,” N.O.R.E. comments at around the 45-minute mark.

“I told you, man. I’m celibate right now,” Cannon replied. “Imma see if I can make it to 2022.”

In July, Cannon’s name started trending on Twitter after news broke that he was expecting his seventh child with Wild ‘N Out model Alyssa Scott. That month, Scott gave birth to Cannon’s son Zen. Cannon was brought under fire for having multiple children within a short timespan, having also just welcomed twins, sons Zion and Zillion, with radio DJ Abby De La Rosa the month before, and his daughter Powerful Queen with model Brittany Bell back in December. Cannon also has a 4-year-old son named Golden with Bell, not to mention his 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with legendary singer Mariah Carey, his ex-wife.

“I’m low on the totem pole, but I love all my kids,” Cannon says on the Drink Champs episode.

Watch the full interview below. Do you think Nick will keep his vow?