Nick Cannon has been hospitalized with pneumonia. The comedian opened up about his health scare in a post on Instagram, Friday.

“Okay, so I guess I’m not Superman,” he admitted. “I promised myself I would never be back at this place again. But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won’t be able to take care of everyone else. Don’t trip though, I don’t need any well wishes or prayers, just some solid rest and I will be back on the journey to becoming stronger than ever.”

BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 16: Actor Nick Cannon attends the ‘Chi-Raq’ photo call during the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 16, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

From there, Cannon explained that he had just finished performing at Madison Square Garden for Nick Cannon Presents: Wild ‘N Out Live.

Cannon continued: “It’s just pneumonia, nothing I can’t handle. Crazy thing is, last night we was just rocking a sold out crowd at Madison square garden in front of thousands of fans, now I’m all alone in a tiny hospital room. Life is definitely a rollercoaster!”

Cannon’s hospitalization comes just weeks after he and Alyssa Scott confirmed they’re expecting a second baby together. The child will bring Cannon’s total to 12. He also shares kids with Mariah Carey, Brittany Bell, Abby De La Rosa, Bre Tiesi, and LaNisha Cole.

With so many children, there have often been rumors about how much he pays in child support. The Sun recently reported that the figure was $3 million annually; however, he denied the story.

“I definitely spend a lot more than that on my children annually,” he told The Neighborhood Talk. “I don’t plan to ever have to participate in the government system of a child.”

Check out Nick Cannon’s health update on Instagram below.

