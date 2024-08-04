Suge Knight Could Have Prevented 2Pac’s Death, Wack 100 Theorizes

"Suge was too worried about the wrong thing," Wack 100 claims.

2Pac's death continues to be one of the most tragic and talked about moments in hip-hop history. The icon passed away in 1996, a few days after falling victim to a drive-by shooting in Vegas. Duane "Keefe D" Davis, the man accused of orchestrating the attack, was taken into police custody last year. He's been behind bars ever since, awaiting a murder trial.

Amid all of this, one person who's been particularly vocal about the case is Wack 100. The personality tried to bail Keefe D out last month and was not successful, and has even teased the idea of making a documentary about the alleged perpetrator. Now, Wack has shared his theory on 2Pac's death, speculating that Suge Knight might have been partially responsible.

Wack 100 Thinks Suge Knight Was "Worried About The Wrong Thing"

During a recent interview with VladTV, Wack 100 claimed that Knight failed to protect 2Pac, despite knowing that he was at risk. He says that the artist's passing could have been prevented had Knight taken proper security measures. Wack also added that if one of his own artists like Blueface were in a similar situation, he would have made their safety his top priority. "As the one that was supposed to have been leading that, he should have made the right decision," he explained. "Instead, everybody's partying and bullsh*tting, and it happened the way it happened [...] Suge was too worried about the wrong thing."