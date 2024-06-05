Suge Knight Details 2Pac's Alleged Sexual Assault In Audio, Wack 100 Claims

Wack 100 continues to make wild claims about Suge Knight.

Wack 100 never shies away from sharing his unfiltered takes, or from making wild claims about others in the industry. The music manager's recent chat with VladTV was certainly no exception, as during the interview, he accused Suge Knight of making a shocking admission about 2Pac. Allegedly, he said the late icon was sexually assaulted at some point during his prison stay. Wack claims to have the alleged admission captured in an audio recording, though this is unconfirmed.

"That's a fact," Wack said of having the alleged audio. "I mean, you know, we have the audio. See that's the thing, Suge... I tell him, 'Leave me alone.' Every time he do some sh*t, I spank him with some sh*t. Last time he said something, I released his pictures on the yard."

Wack 100 Says He Has An Audio Recording Of Suge Knight's Alleged Admission

He went on to detail the photos of Knight behind bars, warning the former Death Row boss to stop messing with him. "Every time he play with me, I play back with him," he explained. "He got one more time to play with me, cuz he done told the world 'Wack don't know what he's talking about.' But you yourself was talking about when he got sexually assaulted in prison. He know we got it, he knows we have all this sh*t." Wack claims that Knight's been more "quiet" than usual as of late. According to him, it's probably because he's aware of all of the alleged dirt he has on him, which Wack says he's ready and willing to pull out whenever necessary.