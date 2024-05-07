Wack 100 Accuses Jim Jones Of Snitching After Airport Brawl

Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" Listening Event During BET Weekend
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JUNE 21: Wack 100 attends Prolific Presents The Game "Born To Rap" listening event during BET Weekend at Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel on June 21, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Wack 100 isn't happy with how Jim Jones handled the situation.

Wack 100 has accused Jim Jones of snitching on the two men he got in a fight with at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport over the weekend. In a post on Instagram, Sunday, he remarked that Kendrick Lamar should rope the Dipset rapper into his next diss track in his feud with Drake.

“@kendricklamar might as well add this to the next song ‘Telling is Telling,'” he wrote. “YALL GONE REALLY ACT LIKE YALL DONT HEAR THIS MAN @jimjonescapo [rat]’n . Under No circumstances do we identify or give statement out our mouth. Let the cameras do there jobs. Y’all will get mad cause it’s me but facts is facts this is telling his name will be in a police report with a VERBAL STATEMENT!!”

Jim Jones Attends Hot 97 Summer Jam Party

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MARCH 18: Jim Jones attends the Hot 97 Summer Jam 2024 Announcement Party on March 18, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

TMZ published video of the altercation on Saturday, showing Jones fighting off two men while on an escalator. He confirmed that he made it out okay in a statement to the outlet. "I was minding my business and defended myself. They got what they were looking for," he said. He remarked that he was moving on in a video on social media after the fact.

Wack 100 Calls Out Jim Jones

Wack 100 isn't the only voice in hip-hop to speak out on Jones' incident. 50 Cent was ready to troll him as soon as videos of the fight hit the internet. In a post on Instagram, Sunday, 50 shared a clip of a 78-year-old boxer training for a fight with the caption: “Yo the old man from the airport said he gonna see you jimmy. Stop thinking sh*t Sweet! LOL.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Wack 100 on HotNewHipHop.

