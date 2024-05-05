Jim Jones Addresses Wild Airport Brawl, Confirms He's Okay

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 25: Rapper Jim Jones attends VIP Night at Invest Fest 2023 at Guardian Works on August 25, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

Jim Jones is unscathed.

Yesterday, footage of Jim Jones getting into a physical altercation with two men at an airport surfaced online, and it's since gone viral. The clip shows Jones standing on an escalator when things take a turn for the worse. A man is seen lunging towards him, sending them both flying down the escalator and taking out a seemingly innocent bystander. Once they reached the bottom, another man appeared to jump in. He threw a few punches before airport security got involved and broke it up. It remains unclear what prompted the brawl.

In the footage, Jones is heard telling onlookers that the men were "jumping" him, and emphasizing that it was two against one. He maintained a similar sentiment in a chat with TMZ shortly after the incident. “I was minding my business and defended myself," he told the outlet. "They got what they were looking for."

Jim Jones Tells Fans That He's "Aight" Following Viral Altercation

Fortunately, it appears as though Jones wasn't seriously injured, though the other man seemed to be bleeding as a result of the incident. The rapper has now given fans a quick update as the footage makes its rounds online, assuring them that he's just fine. In a new clip, he repeats that he's "aight," and doesn't look to have any visible cuts or bruises. Moreover, he told them that he was about to get ready to go to a party.

Based on his Instagram Story, he was scheduled to appear at a Miami nightclub on the evening of the altercation. He was later seen unscathed, dancing to music during the appearance. What do you think of Jim Jones getting into a physical altercation at the airport? What about him confirming that he's okay? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

