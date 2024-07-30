Tupac's Family Hires Investigators To Look Into Diddy Conspiracy Allegations

Shakur's relatives will find the truth.

Keefe D is the first and only man to be charged with Tupac's murder. The man born Duane Davis was charged in 2023, and is awaiting a trial set for November 2024. Keefe D's situation is not ideal, but he has drawn lots of attention for his shocking claims. According to the gangster, Diddy was the one who ordered the hit on Tupac's life in 1996. Keefe D went on to assert that Diddy wanted Tupac and Death Row co-founder Suge Knight gone so badly that he paid Keefe $1 million to "handle the problem." This allegation has not been taken lightly by Tupac's family.

Tupac's family is taking steps to look into Keefe D's allegations. According to TMZ, the family has taken steps to ensure that they get to the bottom of what really happened three decades ago. The family has hired attorneys a team of investigators, as well as attorneys Alex Spiro and Christopher Clore, to see if there's truth to Diddy's involvement. Sources close to the family claim the mogul will be the sole focus of the investigation. They also told TMZ that Tupac Shakur's family believe they may be truth to what Keefe D has been claiming.

Tupac's Family Thinks There's Merit To Diddy Claims

Diddy has never charged in connection to the Tupac shooting. He has, however, been hounded by many conspiracy theories over the years. A 2008 piece by The Los Angeles Times claimed he had knowledge of the Tupac shooting, but it was quickly retracted. The retraction didn't stop Diddy from denying these allegations outright. "This story is beyond ridiculous and completely false," he asserted. "Neither Biggie nor I had any knowledge of any attack before, during or after it happened. It is a complete lie to suggest that there was any involvement by Biggie or myself."

Obviously, Diddy's reputation is not as sterling as it once was. The Bad Boy founder has been caught lying about multiple transgressions, including the abuse of his ex-girlfriend Cassie. There's also been multiple victims that have come forward with stories about Diddy's illegal antics during the '90s. One such, story, from ex-Vibe editor, claimed Diddy threatened to have her killed if she didn't give him an advance copy of a cover story. If Diddy did in fact have anything to do with Tupac's death, then the Shakur family will find out.