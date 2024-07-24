Wack 100 Weighs In On Chrisean Rock's Bizarre Arrest At Blueface Hearing

Wack divulged all of this info exclusively to "Vlad TV".

Last month, Chrisean Rock, the ex-girlfriend/baby mama of rapper Blueface, was arrested for appearing at his court hearing. The controversial multi-media figure is still trying to be there for him regardless of their troubled past. However, all that seems to be doing is getting her in more trouble than she already is, especially legally speaking. It's why Rock showing up at the June hearing knowing she had active warrants was so puzzling. The key one is the 2022 Oklahoma ordeal. She was charged with “possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance".

Wack 100, the manager for Blueface, has been an active voice during all of these legal issues. So, it was no surprise that he recently sat down with Vlad TV to discuss this wild arrest of Chrisean. In his chat with Vlad, Wack 100 gave extra insight for why she showed up knowing her situation. Essentially, with Jaidyn Alexis being there, she felt the need to show up. Wack claims he preached to Chrisean that it was far too risky, especially with her going on IG Live in the court room. Also making things worse is the fact that Blueface's parents did not want to take Rock's child.

Wack 100 Speaks On Chrisean & Blueface's Future

However, Wack does point out that Karlissa Saffold, Blueface's mom, is supposedly not allowed to be around the child. As for the father, Wack says that he will only take care of the kid if he is getting clout from it online, sadly. Apparently, Rock put the care of kid in the hands of a close friend for now. In regard to Blueface's situation, Wack revealed to Vlad that he expects the rapper to be free soon. He predicts it will happen either on July 26, or at the latest, the end of this month.

What are your thoughts on Chrisean Rock being arrested during Blueface's court hearing? Why do you think she felt the need to be out in public while having outstanding warrants? What is your reaction to Rock and Blueface's being taken care of by her friend and not the rapper's parents? Do you see these two ever figuring things out? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Blueface, Wack 100, and Chrisean Rock. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the worlds of music and pop culture.