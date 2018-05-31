insight
- MusicKXNG Crooked Names One Problem With New AlbumsKXNG Crooked shares an interesting take on the shelf-life of a modern-day rap album, opening the door to a wider conversation. By Mitch Findlay
- LifeSupreme's Founder Gives A Super Rare Interview Into The Brands Beginnings & InspirationsThe brand's founder, James Jebbia gives insight into their story, as well as what inspires the brand.By hnhh
- MusicLogic Opens Up About "PC Culture" & More In Revealing "Between The Sheets"Bobby Tarantino opens up in a revealing and honest conversation. By Mitch Findlay
- EntertainmentStormy Daniels & Fortnite Top Pornhub's "Searches That Defined 2018"Most people watched porn on their phones this year.By Brynjar Chapman
- SocietyNASA InSight Lander Touches Down On Mars: ReportWe are on the Red Planet. By Karlton Jahmal
- MusicMeek Mill Speaks Of Prison Cruelty "You Wouldn't Do To Your Pets" On New PodcastMeek Mill continues to fight the good fight.By Devin Ch
- Music21 Savage Defends His Face Tats: “If It’s On My face, It’s Deep.”21 Savage distinguishes himself from the other rappers sporting face tats.By Devin Ch
- Entertainment"Atlanta" Writer Stefani Robinson Resents Being Only Woman In Writer's RoomStefani Robinson calls for improvement, even on a TV show with a "progressive" ideals.By Devin Ch
- SocietyChilling Videos Made By Parkland Shooter Nikolas Cruz Detail Motives For His AttackThe videos were released by prosecutorsBy David Saric