Bricc Baby is calling cap on a rumor that has been perpetuated by the wife of fellow inmate, Luce Cannon. Per reports from No Jumper and VLAD TV, it comes from the latter's partner, Charisse Mills. The latter source caught a video she uploaded to her YouTube channel. In it, she alleges that her husband was stabbed at the MDC in Los Angeles.
In the audio-only video, there's an alleged employee at the jail who confirms that it did happen. The worker also alleges that five Hispanic inmates attacked Luce Cannon. Before any of the audio plays, Charisse includes this caption: "We do not condone any violence and support all. This is NOT a race issue nor intended to divide the Blacks and Browns. This is a call I received yesterday, and I still have not heard from Luce Cannon. I call and they do not tell you anything."
However, not too long after her video went up, she provided folks with an update that doubled down on the previous alleged confirmation. "The attorney has verified that Luce Cannon was medically treated for a knife wound 6/10/25."
Bricc Baby Arrest
However, this was immediately met with suspicion from Luce Cannon's estranged spouse, Gigi. She too posted a video on YouTube and firmly shut down the allegations. "Y’all, the cap is real. Charisse Mills is a lie. Luce Cannon was not stabbed. Don’t believe the cap."
Joining in her skepticism is Bricc Baby. He is also one of the 10+ alleged Rollin’ 60s Neighborhood Crips gang members that was arrested alongside Luce. Remember, they were caught in a massive federal sweep alongside their alleged leader, Eugene "Big U" Henley Jr. earlier this year.
Charges against the"mafia-like" enterprise include charges include murder, extortion, robbery, fraud, human trafficking, and crimes linked to an unlicensed marijuana dispensary.
But as for Baby's thoughts on Luce's alleged stabbing, he also isn't buying the story one bit. In a phone clip he says, "Ain't no way Luce got stabbed in the middle of a lockdown," he said in part. It was previously reported that Baby and Luce are in the same jail. If that's the case, then his words could have more credence.
We will hopefully see who is proven right as neither the MDC nor Luce have formally addressed the alleged matter.