Bricc Baby and Luce Cannon were both arrested earlier this year for allegedly being involved in "Big U's" alleged gang.

But as for Baby's thoughts on Luce's alleged stabbing, he also isn't buying the story one bit. In a phone clip he says, "Ain't no way Luce got stabbed in the middle of a lockdown," he said in part. It was previously reported that Baby and Luce are in the same jail. If that's the case, then his words could have more credence.

In the audio-only video, there's an alleged employee at the jail who confirms that it did happen. The worker also alleges that five Hispanic inmates attacked Luce Cannon. Before any of the audio plays, Charisse includes this caption: "We do not condone any violence and support all. This is NOT a race issue nor intended to divide the Blacks and Browns. This is a call I received yesterday, and I still have not heard from Luce Cannon. I call and they do not tell you anything."

Bricc Baby is calling cap on a rumor that has been perpetuated by the wife of fellow inmate, Luce Cannon. Per reports from No Jumper and VLAD TV, it comes from the latter's partner, Charisse Mills. The latter source caught a video she uploaded to her YouTube channel. In it, she alleges that her husband was stabbed at the MDC in Los Angeles.

