Who Is Nemzzz? Everything To Know About The UK Rapper

Up-and-coming UK rapper Nemzzz has been gaining popularity for his musical projects. His most recent track “It’s Us,” features none other than Lil Yachty. While this has served to boost his popularity, Nemzzz’s music has gone viral in the past. Moreover, he’s earned a co-sign from Drake. He’s steadily on the rise, garnering more attention for his relatable bars and catchy rap tracks. Although he’s quite the private figure, here’s what we know about Nemzzz so far.

From Manchester To The World

Nemiah Simms, professionally recognized as Nemzzz, hails as a British rapper originating from Manchester, and raised in Gorton. The burgeoning talent has showcased great promise as a rapper and singer. Within his family, musical roots run deep- his mother honed her skills as a beatmaker, while his father was a reggae and bashment vocalist. While growing up in the infamous Gorton area, Nemzzz was exposed to various things that could have affected his life negatively. Speaking to Complex UK, he opened up about why living in Gorton influenced his decision to become a rapper.

“I’ve seen a lot of bad things happen in and to Gorton,” he said. “So for me, it’s motivated me to get out of that environment and just be different and set an example for other people who are lost on their way, trying to get somewhere and make something of their life too. Coming from that tough environment gave me some type of beast mode and hunger to change my life.”

Nemzzz's Musical Beginnings

The 19-year-old rapper has always been around music. At age 6, he rapped over a reggae song his father made and immediately fell in love with the idea of being a musician, as well. Although the light was ignited then, Nemzzz didn’t believe in his dream until he was 13 years old. Soon after, he began practicing rapping with YouTube instrumentals. In the same interview with Complex UK, he spoke about the influences that shaped his musical journey.

“My family has always made music, so I was always around it growing up. But one day, I saw my dad doing music in the studio, and I was like, 'You know what? Let me try a thing, too.' I tried making a tune, and it wasn’t all that, but it gave me a buzz. I must have played it for one of my friends and he thought it was hard, even though I thought it wasn’t.”

Nemzzz’s Debut And TikTok Success

Nemzzz made his debut in November 2021 with the smash hit “Elevate,” which took TikTok by storm and propelled him to amass over 54 million streams on Spotify. The track also received a music video from the British music outlet GRM Daily. Since his explosive breakthrough, he has become a household name among other UK music critics. With the massive success of “Elevate,” Nemzzz followed up with the release of “2Ms” in February 2022. The track was also immensely successful, gaining popularity across various listening and social media platforms.

Continued Success

By November 2022, Nemzzz collaborated with Stay Flee Get Lizzy and Knucks on the track “No Refunds.” Following this, he continued to release more singles including “LSW.” Come May 2023, Nemzzz released his first EP, titled Nemzzz Type Beat, which housed eight songs. Across the EP’s eight tracks, the rising artist took listeners on a voyage through his evolving musical landscapes, showcasing boundless versatility. He also proved his unmatched artistry and seamless mastery of the beat. Five months later, he dropped "Money and Vibes," which was the lead single from his debut mixtape. This was swiftly followed by "8AM In Manny" released in November, which earned him praise from none other than Drake himself.

December 2023 saw the release of "Therapy," adding to his growing repertoire. February 2024 brought the announcement of his mixtape Do Not Disturb, alongside the release of the single "L's." The momentum continued with the release of "PTSD" later that month. On March 15, 2024, Do Not Disturb was released, boasting features from Luciano and JayG. Just three days later, a deluxe edition was unveiled, featuring additional collaborations with K-Trap, Headie One, and Lil Yachty.

The impact of the mixtape was immediate, with Do Not Disturb debuting at number 17 on the UK Albums Chart. It also secured the number one spot on the UK R&B Albums Chart. Altogether, Nemzzz's journey has been short, but effective. Between his collaborative efforts to solo releases, A-list co-signs, and a successful mixtape launch, it’s pretty clear the UK rapper has greater things incoming.

