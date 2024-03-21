NEMZZZ Taps Lil Yachty For Sentimental New Song "ITS US"

Young rapper NEMZZZ has had a few viral moments dating back to 2021. That included a viral hit on TikTok in 2021 and his "NEMZZZ Type Beat" last year. Earlier this month, he released his long-awaited debut album DO NOT DISTURB. It arrived on the back of his singles like "MONEY AND VIBES" and "L's." But it didn't take him long to release even more material. Less than a week after the album dropped he shared a deluxe version that added four new songs.

It didn't take long for fans to hone in on the breakout track of the deluxe edition. NEMZZZ grabbed Lil Yachty for an impressive crossover on the song "ITS US." While the track is short, it's absolutely packed full of personality. It has a beat that combines hard-hitting drums and glistening keys that suits both Yachty's singing and Nemz' rapping. They also released a music video for the new song which is simple but effective. It's racked up more than 200k views on Youtube in just a few days since it was dropped. Check out the music video and new song below.

Read More: Lil Yachty Drops By For His "On The Radar Freestyle"

NEMZZZ And Lil Yachty's "ITS US"

Lil Yachty has had a busy year of collaborations in 2024 already. Last month he teamed up with breakout UK Garage producer Fred Again and Overmono for a new single called "StayInIt." He also announced that his next album would be a full length collaboration with James Blake. The album is reportedly called Bad Cameo.

What do you think of NEMZZ and Lil Yachty's new song "ITS US?" Have you heard the rapper's debut album DO NOT DISTURB yet? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Lil Yachty's 7 Biggest Hits

Quotable Lyrics:

See me now and they act up, back then, you wouldn’t look my way

Blew a little bag today, relax, bae, it's just ten K

The labels know they need me, when I smile, you see the VVs

My bro just got that CC, I just put her in CC