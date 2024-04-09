Sainté "Still Local" Review

Sainté, the Leicester-born maestro of the mic, has long been a harbinger of innovation in the UK rap scene. With a history of crafting tracks that resonate with both the heart and the streets, his music is a testament to his love for sonic experimentation. His latest mixtape, Still Local, which was released on March 29th, is a continuation of this legacy, offering a fresh take on the genre while paying homage to his roots. It's a project that not only reflects his journey but also his fearless approach to blending different musical styles, ensuring that each song is a new discovery, a different shade of his artistic palette. Altogether, Sainté's commitment to pushing boundaries is evident in every beat. This makes Still Local a bold statement in a career defined by a willingness to explore and evolve.

“Classic” Saintè

Many of Saintè's fans love him for his nostalgic sounds. Thankfully, that isn't missing in this mixtape as well. However, perhaps more interesting is his ability to pair nostalgia with a diverse range of topics. Moreover, most of these topics are deep and intimate.

The album opens up with “Too Much,” before moving on to “Tea Over Henny.” The latter stands out in Sainté's discography as a track with stellar instrumentals that rival the acclaim of "Summer Is Blue." With "Route 64" Sainté takes us on an introspective journey through his emotional highways. There is also "Stop Crying,” a juxtaposition of emotions set to rhythm. "Stop Crying" opens with the quintessential UK Sainté flair, a familiar prelude that fans have come to love. However, it's the outro that leaves a lasting impression, a wistful and floaty departure from the norm that's sure to become an earworm for those who appreciate Sainté's experimental edge and creative spirit.

Reflections And Complexities

The artist is bold, without sacrificing power for quality, thought-provoking content. In "Y2K," Sainté delivers a reflective narrative, pondering the transient nature of love and success against a backdrop of nostalgic beats. "They'll See" continues this introspective journey, with Sainté's laid-back flow offering a tranquil respite from the often intense UK rap scene. Meanwhile, "Love Is Deep" delves into the complexities of affection and connection, set against an enchanting soundscape that underscores the depth of the emotions explored within the track. Finally, with "Milwaukee," Sainté holds a masterclass fusion. It is a song that marries the old with the new in a celebration of musical evolution. The track feels like a conversation across time, a dialogue between the past and the future, held together by the thread of Sainté's unwavering flow.

Saintè's Collab Experiments

Most standout tracks on Still Local were able to shine, especially due to the diverse range of artists featured. "Currency" is an anthem for the grind, a testament to the hustle that's both relentless and rhythmic. Sainté lays down verses that resonate with the pursuit of success, backed by a beat that's as compelling as the almighty dollar. It's also a track that pays homage to the drive for financial freedom, wrapped in a melody that's rich with ambition. Draft Day doesn't just deliver verses, he ventures into singing, complementing Sainté's own melodies seamlessly. Altogether, it’s a melodic dialogue between two distinct artists.

"Fancy," featuring Chow Lee, is a cultural exchange set to music, a dialogue between continents that pulses with the energy of two worlds colliding. The track's Jersey beat is a playful challenge, an invitation to dance at the intersection of tradition and innovation. The synergy between Sainté and Chow Lee is palpable, as their styles intertwine seamlessly, producing a track that's as intriguing as it is enjoyable.

"Alone," featuring the ethereal vocals of Beattie and the dynamic presence of Loukeman, stands as a poignant exploration of solitude. Sainté's verses, introspective and raw, delve into the dichotomy of life's solitary journey against the backdrop of Beattie's haunting harmonies and Loukeman's compelling rhythms. Furthermore, the collaboration with Lil Silva on "Safe" is a dreamscape painted in sound, a lullaby for the soul that speaks of safety not as a place, but as a state of being. Finally, “G's Reign," the mixtape's concluding track, is a raw and unfiltered narrative that strips away the layers to reveal the core of Sainté's artistry. Featuring Potter Payper, it's a track that lays bare the truths of life, a poignant reflection on purpose and presence.

The Verdict On Still Local

Summarily, Still Local is a commendable effort that showcases Sainté's commitment to his roots and his ability to experiment with sound. It’s evident that the star is capable of leaving a lasting impact, even though the project feels wanting more sometimes. It lacks the cohesiveness and energy to elevate it beyond what we’ve come to admire already. So while the project's potential is evident, it's mired by a sense of everyday lingo that permeates through the tracks.

Nonetheless, it’s a solid foundation, albeit one that leaves the listener yearning for a spark that will ignite a true artistic revolution, or perhaps more of the old stuff like “Champagne Shots.” In the end, Still Local feels like a prelude to Sainté's capabilities. It's a mixtape that has its moments, but Sainté will need to up his game by the time his expected album will finally arrive.