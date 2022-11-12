Drake and 21 Savage got all the shine on last weekend’s Fire Emoji playlist update. This time around, Nas and Hit-Boy are enjoying their moment in the spotlight.

The latter shared their long-awaited King’s Disease III album on Friday (November 11). Our weekly roundup has no shortage of selections from the tracklist for you to check out.

First on the list is “Hood2Hood,” on which the prolific MC pays homage to his Queensbridge roots. “Red Hook, Fort Greene, Canarsie / Hood to hood / Far Rock, East New York, QB / Compton, Long Beach, IE / Hood to hood / Southside Chicago, players in the D / Hood to hood,” he raps on the chorus.

From Yung Bleu’s TANTRA album, we’ve selected a joint track with Lil Wayne called “Soul Child.” Aside from working with Weezy, the 28-year-old also linked up with Fivio Foreign, ZAYN, Nicki Minaj, Kelly Rowland, French Montana, Lucky Daye, Ty Dolla $ign, and finally, Ne-Yo, for his latest release.

Following that is another Nas track, “Michael & Quincy.” Afterward, we dive into a bold collaboration from 38 Spesh, Harry Fraud, Benny The Butcher, and Ransom on “Band of Brothers.”

Our final pick from King’s Disease III is “Reminisce.” This can only be followed by Gucci Mane’s “Shit Crazy Remix” featuring BIG30, Mac Critter, and Sett.

Fivio Foreign is another NY native who showed out this weekend. He and Rvssian came together for a drill song called “1 On 3,” which landed right before SleazyWorld Go’s “Free YSL.”

Yet another tribute to Young Thug came in the form of FBG GOAT and EST Gee’s “Jeffery’s Innocent.”

From Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack Records comes SoFaygo’s debut Pink Heartz album. While the entire project is worth a stream, we picked “Stay Awake” featuring Lil Uzi Vert as a favourite.

Another title from SleazyWorld that caught our ear is “Vanish Mode.” Finally, Rob49’s “Product of the Trenches” and PGF Nuk’s “Shut Up” featuring Icewear Vezzo are also worth adding to your streaming rotation.

Check it all out exclusively on Spotify below. Tap back in with HNHH on Sunday to stream our R&B Season update.