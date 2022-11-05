It likely comes as no surprise to you that new music from Drake and 21 Savage has landed at the top of our weekly Fire Emoji update.

Just months after the Canadian got the world talking with Honestly, Nevermind, he and the Saint Laurent Don are back, providing 16 new tracks for fans on Her Loss. At the top of this week’s playlist is “Pussy & Millions” featuring Travis Scott, followed by “Major Distribution.”

Along with the announcement of his Long Run Vol. 3 album, Vado returned on Friday (November 4) with a single called “Plain Sight” on which he collaborated with Lloyd Banks. Other artists set to appear on the forthcoming record include Jim Jones and Dave East.

Sada Baby, Skilla Baby, and CRASH RARRI showed out on “3AM IN ATL” this week, while Sha EK showed off his own skills on a solo track called “O to the G.”

As for UK rap, K-Trap and Skepta held things down with their link-up on the “Warm – Remix.”

In the midst of all this, we’ve included another Drake selection – “BackOutsideBoyz” – which is followed by an equally catchy tune from A Boogie Wit da Hoodie.

On “Ballin,” the New York-born lyricist sings, “Tried showin’ love, they didn’t f*ck with me / Now I’m goin’ up, ain’t with the f*ckery / Doin’ irregular shit on the regular / Bitches only wanna f*ck for my revenue.”

“3AM on Glenwood” has surfaced as another fan favourite from Her Loss, while NLE Choppa is making waves with his latest, “Ice Spice.”

Finally, we have BROCKHAMPTON’s “Big Pussy,” which is due to appear on their upcoming album, which will be their final before taking an indefinite hiatus.

Check it out exclusively on Spotify below, and tap back in with HNHH later for more music updates from all of your favourite artists.