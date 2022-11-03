K-Trap hardly ever misses, even when he’s going bar-for-bar with revered MCs. The South London drill rapper’s delivered a flurry of releases since 2017’s The Last Whip, which has earned him some significant co-signs from UK legends to OVO Sound Radio.

This week, the rapper revisited one of his biggest tracks of 2021 with an additional verse from Skepta. The two collide on the “Warm (Remix),” where K-Trap comes through with new verses to spruce up the record. K-Trap asserts his authenticity and street credibility over the blistering sounds of Ezra and M1OnTheBeat’s production.

Though Skepta made a name through the grime scene, he’s embraced the sounds of drill and adapted to it quite well. On the “Warm (Remix),” he matches K-Trap’s energy as he reminds the listener of his illustrious career, from the days of hustling in the streets to turning down an MBE.

K-Trap’s latest remix comes a little over a month after he released his second project of the year, The Last Whip II, which features appearances from M Huncho, Krept & Konan, Headie One, and more.

Check out the latest from K-Trap and Skepta below.

Quotable Lyrics

Pull up in four Rolls Royces, look at them racist faces

I know they can’t stand me, secretly wish they could still hang me

But, now, they got to hang me next to the Banksy

Paintin’ pictures