Yung Bleu
- MusicYung Bleu Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperThe rise of Yung Bleu, his vibrant career, personal life, and financial ventures broken down to reveal his net worth.By Jake Skudder
- MusicYung Bleu's Moon Boy University To Offer Services To InfluencersMoon Boy University opens next month in Atlanta, with packages ranging from $1.5K to $10K.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBoosie Badazz Is "Maybe" Welcome At Yung Bleu's Moon Boy UniversityAccording to Yung Bleu, "everybody is invited."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBoosie Badazz Demands Yung Bleu Repay The "Millions" He Reportedly OwesBoosie wants the money he lost when Bleu jumped from Bad Azz Music Syndicate.By Ben Mock
- LifeYung Bleu Battery Arrest: Singer Maintains His Innocence, Says He "Cherishes Women"Bleu was accused of picking up and dropping a woman after showing up unannounced at her Georgia home last weekend.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicYung Bleu Arrested For Allegedly Throwing Woman To The GroundThe alleged victim claims to have suffered injuries to her arm and hip at the hands of Yung Bleu.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicYung Bleu Cancels The Rest Of His Tour Following Boosie BeefIt's been an eventful series of events for Yung Bleu.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicBoosie Badazz Gets Instagram Taken Down, He Blames Current Rival Yung BleuEven if Bleu had nothing to do with this, the Baton Rouge MC is clearly taking all negativity in his life within the context of their feud.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Goes After Yung Bleu And His Brother, Claims Their "Karma" Is ComingBoosie Badazz says both Yung Bleu and his brother are "snakes."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicBoosie Badazz Continues To Diss Yung Bleu, Exposes Publishing DealBoosie's beef with Yung Bleu continues.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsYung Bleu's Wife Receives Public Apology: "[You're] Such A Good Woman. Solid, Rare"It seems Yung Bleu is putting in the effort to save his marriage.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBoosie Badazz Claims Yung Bleu Forged His Signature, Bleu Wants To Box HimThere are so many different callouts, responses, and disses to keep track of between these two that it's become a headache to witness.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsYung Bleu Shuts Down Boosie Badazz's Claims He's Never Made A Song About His Wife: "It's Platinum"Bleu has even previously performed the track with his wife and their child on stage.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBoosie Badazz Refuses To Comment On Yung Bleu's Wife Drama Amid Their BeefThat doesn't mean that the Baton Rouge MC didn't offer at least some words on it, though despite his beef with Bleu, he didn't fully sink to that level.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureYung Bleu Fires Back After Commenter Makes Joke About His Alleged Cheating ScandalAccording to Yung Bleu, he's flying the commenter's "auntie" out next.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsWoman Flown Out By Yung Bleu Responds To Body Odor Allegations: "There's No Receipts To That""You got caught the f*ck up," Tenom told Yung Bleu.By Caroline Fisher
- RelationshipsYung Bleu Admits To Flying Woman Out, Says She Was "Loud" And Hygiene Was Bad In Deleted Tweet"Had a lil smell that engulfed the plane," Bleu tweeted in his explanation on Friday afternoon.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsYung Bleu's Alleged Mistress Lashes Out At His Baby Mama In New Video Before ApologizingThe woman went on a scathing rant about Bleu and his BM before realizing that the singer's co-parent was taking her side in her statement.By Hayley Hynes
- GossipYung Bleu's Wife Accuses Him Of Cheating, Flew Another Woman OutAnother woman claimed that she ditched her fling with the rapper because he was a "weirdo."By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Further Disses Yung Bleu, Says He Stole $30K & Had To Press Him For ItThe Baton Rogue MC ranted about Bleu while enjoying dinner with a nice glass of wine.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Calls Out Yung Bleu For Kicking Artist Off His Tour Who Supported HimTRell co-signed Boosie's latest album, and the Baton Rouge MC is indignant that he apparently got screwed over as a result.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicBoosie Badazz Slams Empire Records For Not Paying Him For Yung BleuBoosie Badazz isn't happy with Empire Records.By Cole Blake