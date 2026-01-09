Therapy – Album by Yung Bleu

Yung Bleu opens up like never before on Therapy, a deeply personal album that frames love, regret, temptation, and healing as chapters of the same emotional journey. The project finds Bleu leaning fully into vulnerability, balancing melodic R&B with rap confessionals that feel more like journal entries than hit-chasing records. Visually, the album’s cover sets the tone. Bleu sits centered in an ornate chair, dressed in all black, staring directly into the camera with a calm but heavy expression. The words Love, Regret, and Acceptance sit beneath him, reinforcing the album’s emotional pillars and positioning Therapy as a process rather than a destination. Across the tracklist, Bleu wrestles with accountability, intimacy, desire, and self-worth, often blurring the line between pleasure and pain.