Therapy – Album by Yung Bleu

Yung Bleu opens up like never before on Therapy, a deeply personal album that frames love, regret, temptation, and healing as chapters of the same emotional journey. The project finds Bleu leaning fully into vulnerability, balancing melodic R&B with rap confessionals that feel more like journal entries than hit-chasing records. Visually, the album’s cover sets the tone. Bleu sits centered in an ornate chair, dressed in all black, staring directly into the camera with a calm but heavy expression. The words Love, Regret, and Acceptance sit beneath him, reinforcing the album’s emotional pillars and positioning Therapy as a process rather than a destination. Across the tracklist, Bleu wrestles with accountability, intimacy, desire, and self-worth, often blurring the line between pleasure and pain.

The album feels like Bleu at his most honest. Less concerned with polish, more focused on truth.

Release Date: January 9, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop / R&B
Album: Therapy

Tracklist For Therapy
  1. Don’t Judge Me
  2. Drunk Sex
  3. Nobody Like You
  4. Sex In The Kitchen
  5. What Are We?
  6. You Nasty
  7. Am I Doing Enough
  8. Make You Proud
  9. Fontain Bleu
  10. Swim
  11. Reunited
  12. Forbidden Fruit
  13. Shakira (feat. Sevyn Streeter)
  14. Can We Hook Up (feat. Kim McCoy, Voiice, Carvena)
  15. Feelings
  16. Highlights
