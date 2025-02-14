Yung Bleu Gets Down To "What Makes Us Human" On His Latest Album

At the end of the day, all humans want in this world is love. It seems like an easy thing to have, but it's really rare. It makes us whole and keeps us wanting to wake up each and every day. You could say that it makes us human. That's what Yung Bleu is exploring on his latest album, What Makes Us Human (see what we did there). Throughout this 15-song tracklist, the Alabama singer, rapper and songwriter is boiling things down to the basics of this feeling, but also its annoying complexities.
Yung Bleu gave us a quick a look at some of the angles he's taking now on its lead single. That would be "Friends To Miami" with Meek Mill, which divulges on how love can you make you jealous, insecure, and vulnerable, especially when it's not present when you need it most. There are also plenty of other records here that touch on the physical aspect like "Touch Your Flesh" and "Sex Is Amazing." Our primal instincts are very much a part of what makes us humans and its where Bleu shows off how well he can pull off those more intimate tracks. Check out his brand-new tape below and see which songs are going to land on your V-Day playlist.
Yung Bleu What Makes Us Human
What Makes Us Human Tracklist:
- The Real You
- When You At Me (F*ck That N****)
- Adore Me
- Touch Her Flesh
- Guaranteed
- Lost In The City
- What Makes Us Human
- I Wish I Knew The Old You
- Blessings
- Single For The Night
- Sex Is Amazing
- 1 Night In Tokyo
- Rollercoaster (with IIMAGINE)
- Friends To Miami (feat. Meek Mill)
- God Damn