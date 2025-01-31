Yung Bleu & Meek Mill Are Painfully Lovestruck On "Friends To Miami"

Bleu and Mill are missing their ladies badly.

When you hear the track, you'll know which ones we are talking about. But outside of that, this single is a vibe for sure. Bleu is definitely the standout feature in our eyes, as his vocals soar, and his writing tells a heartbreaking love story clearly. Bleu and Meek and completely heartbroken by their ladies' choices to avoid them and head down to Vice City. Based on the lyrics, they are out with their friends, and up to some promiscuous behavior. It's one of those painful situations where one clearly loves the other more and it's not reciprocated. While it is sad, it does make for a great track here, so shoutout to Yung Bleu and Meek Mill.

Yung Bleu is finding himself on a track with Philadelphia native Meek Mill for the first time in his career. On paper , this collaboration might not make a whole lot of sense on paper to some. However, despite Mill's shouty delivery, he's had some success dropping more sensual tracks. In fact, one of the biggest records of his career, "All Eyes On You" with Nicki Minaj and Chris Brown , is in that vein. So, it's not too big of shock to us that Bleu and Mill pair well together on "Friends To Miami." While we always appreciate vivid imagery, we have to admit that some bars from Mill could have been shelved.

