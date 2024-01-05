Yung Bleu's Moon Boy University To Offer Services To Influencers

Last year, Yung Bleu announced plans to open Moon Boy University in Atlanta, a 24,000-square-foot facility offering services to every type of creative. Reportedly, he's invested $3 million in the project, which will assist artists and influencers alike with marketing, distribution, management, and more. Now, the Alabama-born performer has finally announced that he's ready to open its doors next month, with admission packages ranging from $1.5K to $10K.

“Many influencers have a great following, but sometimes we lack the resources to create a professional production,” he explains in a press release. “Professional production costs. They have amazing ideas, [and] we come in on the content development side to where okay, you got the following. You got ideas, you just need to have the backing. We’ll shoot whatever you want to do. Let’s come up with cool ideas with our creative and marketing team, and actually produce.”

Moon Boy University Opens Next Month

“You’re not giving in to what the major label would want," he adds. "On the other side, another agency will connect you to stuff, but they’re not really touchable. Not only do we have branding, but we have a hub to where you can come down and meet with our team in person. All other creators. Our team is tangible and touchable, that’s what sets us apart.” In addition to the money he's already invested in Moon Boy University, Yung Bleu has pledged another $1 million over the next two years on content production.

He gives fans a mini-tour in a short clip, unveiling the huge facility. It boasts a basketball court, a pool, a sauna, a theater, a gym, and more. "Watch how we take this Moon Boy Brand global I also wanna make this space available for artist creators to book and get a cr*zy vibe while y’all being creative ! Something I wish they had at most studios," he says. "STAY TUNED.” What do you think of Yung Bleu's Moon Boy University? What about him offering services to influencers? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

