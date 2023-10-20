Yung Bleu Battery Arrest: Singer Maintains His Innocence, Says He “Cherishes Women”

Yung Bleu has had a big year in terms of music, but as far as his personal relationships go, things haven't been so smooth. In recent months we've seen the Alabama native feuding frequently with Boosie Badazz, and now, he's facing harrowing allegations that landed him in jail last weekend. TMZ previously shared that Bleu reportedly picked up and dropped a woman during an argument when showing up unannounced at her home in Georgia. At the time, the 29-year-old left the scene with their child, returned, and fled once again before authorities arrived. His co-parent sustained injuries during the bout but apparently declined hospital treatment.

After a period of silence, Bleu addressed the gossip in a screenshot taken from his Notes app. "Lol the storm coming. I'm about to turn in this last album before I 100% own all my music catalogue," he reflected. "Just built my own $2 million facility and started my own recording, marketing, distribution, media and film company! All under one umbrella, Moon Boy University, so y'all know the storm coming. The FAKE NEWS, the slander. Ima keep going towards the end goal, I got bigger goals than music," the "Beautiful Lies" artist declared.

Yung Bleu Breaks His Silence on Recent Arrest

"Music was just my first step, I only did it to cope with my emotions," Bleu added. The R&B star further noted that he has aspirations of securing $100 million in the next five years, and plans off taking a break from social media. "I'm off this internet thing but I will take the time to tell all my ladies that may be a fan of Bleu, I cherish women and I'm completely innocent."

The allegations coming out against Yung Bleu certainly aren't flattering, but still, we can't forget that the Love Scars artist did make a valiant effort to apologize to his wife when he was caught being unfaithful. As you may recall, a woman put Bleu on blast for flying her out only to ignore her and act dry the entire time. Read how the singer made it up to his wife at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

